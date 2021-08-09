Nevada County Captures: On the lookout

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Buddy the pug and grandson watching for company arrival.

Submitted by Laura Bigham

Treat Street in waiting.

Submitted by Pearce Boyer

Praying mantis holding the smokey sun.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Georgia and Rumi watching the Olympics intently!

Submitted by Marilyn Nyborg





This big boy is back.

Submitted by David Massey