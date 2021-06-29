 Nevada County Captures: Newborn | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Newborn

A beautiful evening on Lake Wildwood Thursday night after a little bit of rain.
Submitted by Gaylord Spurgeon
Moon rise.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Newborn spotted in the Chicago Park area. Fawn is maybe one or two days old.
Submitted by Ronald Takahashi
Humboldt (tiger) lilies by a pine tree.
Submitted by Keith Porter
Bald Eagle on Lake Englebright.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Baby hummingbird learning to fly in Nevada County.
Submitted by Denise Fink
New blooms after a trim.
Submitted by Richard Hill

