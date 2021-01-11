 Nevada County Captures: ’Nevada County Veterans Stand Down’ event | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: ’Nevada County Veterans Stand Down’ event

Submitted to The Union

On Saturday, January 9, the "Nevada County Veterans Stand Down" honored and thanked our Veterans for their service with a free drive- thru lunch at the Grass Valley Veterans' Memorial Hall. Pictured is Darwin Leek, Vietnam Veteran/U.S. Air Force, picking up his lunch.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Janet Hessel, Karrie Misley, Gary Blum and Melise Munroe were volunteer organizers for the "Nevada County Veterans Stand Down" event.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Chef John Abas, Debbie Snelwan and Bob Norman putting all the meals together for the veterans.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Missing cat. Went missing on Wednesday evening January 6. Please call 530-210-8568 with any information.
Submitted by Colby Kauk
Patatas Freitas at Rainbow Lodge exit.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Today‘s laundry.
Submitted by Elke Williamson

 

