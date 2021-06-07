 Nevada County Captures: Nevada City’s Village Market Day | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Nevada City’s Village Market Day

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

George Husaruk, Kathryn Young and Taylor Carey perform Sunday at Nevada City's Village Market Day.
Submitted by Richard Hill
Vintage Market being set up Sunday morning on Mill Street.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Qigong in Pioneer Park.
Submitted by Kathy Hillis
A bee pollen dusting on a Matilija poppy in the poppy field near Sierra College.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Sleeping Dragonfly waiting for the day to warm up.
Submitted by Clark Moots
Nest of clay at the Raley's store, (looks like catfood!).
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more