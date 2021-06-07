Nevada County Captures: Nevada City’s Village Market Day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

George Husaruk, Kathryn Young and Taylor Carey perform Sunday at Nevada City's Village Market Day.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Vintage Market being set up Sunday morning on Mill Street.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Qigong in Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

A bee pollen dusting on a Matilija poppy in the poppy field near Sierra College.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Sleeping Dragonfly waiting for the day to warm up.

Submitted by Clark Moots