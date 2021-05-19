 Nevada County Captures: Moooving cattle | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Moooving cattle

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Moooving cattle near Perimeter Road in South County.
Submitted by Charles Green
Spotted in Nevada County after the rain.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Jeff Fink holding flowers on Mother's Day.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Great horned owl in Penn Valley.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Cacophony of Cacti.
Submitted by William Gay
Western Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly in Alta Sierra, lunching in our garden.
Submitted by Paula Ososki
Evening along Grass Valley's Daspah Seyo Trail.
Submitted by Bob Branstrom
Look at the sheer beauty of these peonies....a work of art to enjoy and appreciate!
Submitted by Karin Rasmussen

 

