Nevada County Captures: Moooving cattle

Moooving cattle near Perimeter Road in South County.

Submitted by Charles Green

Spotted in Nevada County after the rain.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Jeff Fink holding flowers on Mother's Day.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Great horned owl in Penn Valley.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Cacophony of Cacti.

Submitted by William Gay

Western Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly in Alta Sierra, lunching in our garden.

Submitted by Paula Ososki

Evening along Grass Valley's Daspah Seyo Trail.

Submitted by Bob Branstrom