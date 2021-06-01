 Nevada County Captures: Memorial Day sights and sounds | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Memorial Day sights and sounds

Taps Across America played by Jim Luckinbill.
Submitted by Jim and Debbie Luckinbill
Grandpa’s Clematis bloomed for Memorial Day.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Afternoon delight: Lilium Royal Sunset.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Vietnam Memorial at the Saint Patrick Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Submitted by Jaime Brown
Chris Crockett soulfully entertains at the Golden Gate Saloon in Holbrook Hotel for Sunday Brunch.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
The Dracunculus Vulgaris flower blooms in an Alta Sierra yard. The flower smells like rotting meat, and attracts flies for pollination, and an occasional turkey vulture.
Submitted by Judy Lehner
