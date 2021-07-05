Nevada County Captures: Meet the neighbors

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

One week old and meeting the neighbors. Chicago Park area.

Submitted by Ronald Takahashi

Cooling off at Twin Cities Fountain.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Beetle on our woodpile.

Submitted by Carole McMurray

Happy Fourth of July!

Submitted by Rich Rodriguez

Another Bald Eagle shot.

Submitted by Steve Hillis