Nevada County Captures: May the Fourth be with you

Darth Vader in downtown Grass Valley on May 4.

Submitted by Mark Renfrew

The rhododendron bloomed so beautifully this year.

Submitted by Tim Nix

Scotch Broom blooming and great views from Sugarloaf Mountain.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

It's teacher appreciation week!

Submitted by John Boyer