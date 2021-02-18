Nevada County Captures: Lytton Trail

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Very quiet and serene on the Lytton Trail.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

Six year old Flop has been patiently waiting for his forever home since he was a kitten.

Submitted by Lotus Jayne

Violets herald Spring in Nevada City.

Submitted by Linda Chaplin