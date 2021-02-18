 Nevada County Captures: Lytton Trail | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Lytton Trail

Very quiet and serene on the Lytton Trail.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Six year old Flop has been patiently waiting for his forever home since he was a kitten.
Submitted by Lotus Jayne
Violets herald Spring in Nevada City.
Submitted by Linda Chaplin
Snowshoeing at Bear Valley the day after a light snow on Friday, February 12.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

