Nevada County Captures: Lunar eclipse

The beginning stage of the eclipse.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Lunar eclipse.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Flo Bird cools her heels in the feat.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani

Photo taken at 7:24 p.m. on May 24, just off Highway 174 and Rattlesnake Road.

Submitted by Rick Stoltz

Our one day a year beautiful cactus flower.

Submitted by Marge Roe

My 10 year old geranium.

Submitted by Christine Thomas