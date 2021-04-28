Nevada County Captures: Local lakes

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Lower and Upper Scotts Flat lakes.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Super moon over Grass Valley.

Submitted by Jeanne Schiesser

Windy Gap in full bloom.

Submitted by Ian Pilcher

Sir iris, a palindrome.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Wet hawk after the rain.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian