Nevada County Captures: Littlefoot

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Nevada County sunset.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Gold Country Welcome Club’s karaoke group finale at their annual picnic in Penn Valley Park on Wednesday, June 16.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
During a day hike up Castle Peak, we met "Littlefoot," a.k.a Isla Hasselmann, on the Pacific Crest Trail at the summit. Littlefoot is trying to be the youngest person to do the whole PCT.
Submitted by Mary Pascale
Doris Churnside celebrates her 103rd birthday with neighbors.
Submitted by Terry Armor
Humboldt's Lilies blooming on Empire Mine trails.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Waiting for Mama's return.
Submitted by Don Costa

