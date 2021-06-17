Nevada County Captures: Littlefoot

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Nevada County sunset.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Gold Country Welcome Club’s karaoke group finale at their annual picnic in Penn Valley Park on Wednesday, June 16.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

During a day hike up Castle Peak, we met "Littlefoot," a.k.a Isla Hasselmann, on the Pacific Crest Trail at the summit. Littlefoot is trying to be the youngest person to do the whole PCT.

Submitted by Mary Pascale

Doris Churnside celebrates her 103rd birthday with neighbors.

Submitted by Terry Armor

Humboldt's Lilies blooming on Empire Mine trails.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd