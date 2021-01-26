Nevada County Captures: Kate after the snow

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Kate the Nevada County Fairgrounds draft horse statue Monday morning after the snow.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Saturday Morning traffic in Nevada City.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Winter wonderland.

Submitted by Rick Kraus

Hirshmans pond on a cold December morning.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Nevada County Woods Riders getting in some trailwork during the nice weather.

Submitted by Randy Hopkins

Interesting sunset on January 23.

Submitted by Gloria Molin