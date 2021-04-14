Nevada County Captures: Juno

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Juno in the Lupines.

Submitted by June Anderson

A gobbler good morning!

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Beautiful spring arrangement under a mail box on Ridge Road.

Submitted by Alan Cary

The swallows have returned to Caliber Collision service, unlike San Juan Capistrano.

Submitted by Thomas Stone

Two week old goslings swimming in our pond on April 11, 2021.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

St. Canice Church in Nevada City.

Submitted by Linda Chaplin