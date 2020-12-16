Nevada County Captures: Holiday sweater day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sparrow Circle Holiday Sweater Day.

Submitted by Pamela Yazell and Priscilla Mayfield

Rotary Club of Grass Valley members John Peplowski and Past President Marcia Salter ringing bells for the Salvation Army at SPD in Grass Valley Dec. 12, 2020.

Submitted by John Peplowski

So thankful for the fog! And so thankful it is not smoke!

Submitted by Shirley Moon

Mellow Yellow.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

A fox playing in Denise Fink's yard one misty morning in Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink

View from downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Staci Sanders

Blessed rain.

Submitted by Ellen Reynard