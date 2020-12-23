Nevada County Captures: Holiday spirit

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Strawberry Circle, Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Santa and Mrs. Claus on Mill Street on their way to the "Toys for Tots" distribution!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

In Alta Sierra, after the first real rain of this winter.

Submitted by Don Rooney

Nice Buck.

Submitted by Charlotte Painter