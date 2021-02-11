Nevada County Captures: Hirschman’s Pond is the place to be

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Reflections of Hirschman's Pond.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Taking in the sights of Hirschman's Pond.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Hey are those pin feathers already?



New solar farm at Sierra College.

Submitted by Homer Nottingham

Anna’s Hummingbird taking a rest in the cold, snowy weather.

Submitted by Carole McMurray