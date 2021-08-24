Nevada County Captures: Hazy days

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Hazy downtown Grass Valley Tuesday (August 24).

Submitted by Craig Silberman

Not something you see everyday. This was in Ananda Village.

Submitted by Heidi Ryan

Daily sunset in Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Lake Wildwood bucks.

Submitted by Howard Eugene Palmer

Hazy days in Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Spotted Monday, Aug. 9, at the edge of Deer Creek Reservoir during a morning kayak paddle.

Submitted by Darrell Berkheimer