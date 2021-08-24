 Nevada County Captures: Hazy days | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Hazy days

Hazy downtown Grass Valley Tuesday (August 24).
Submitted by Craig Silberman
Not something you see everyday. This was in Ananda Village.
Submitted by Heidi Ryan
Daily sunset in Nevada County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Lake Wildwood bucks.
Submitted by Howard Eugene Palmer
Hazy days in Nevada County.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Spotted Monday, Aug. 9, at the edge of Deer Creek Reservoir during a morning kayak paddle.
Submitted by Darrell Berkheimer
Neighbor Mary matches her Crape Myrtle.
Submitted by Cynthia Van Kleeck

 

