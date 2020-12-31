Nevada County Captures: Happy New Year!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Tribute Trail mid day walk.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Full moon over the Foothills and Sierra.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Evening flight.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Mr. Squirrel was asking to come inside today.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer