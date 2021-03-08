Nevada County Captures: Happy bongos, happy beat

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Happy bongos, happy beat. Pioneer Park last Saturday.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Dutchman's pipe vine on the Buttermilk Trail.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Mama and newborn baby sheep in a meadow in Smartsville. Photo taken March 4, 2021.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

A few black cats hanging out at AnimalSave.

Submitted by Lotus Jayne

The poppies and poppin'. Submitted by Annita Kasparian



Thank You Mother Nature! No editing required!

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Blooms behind bars!

Submitted by Mark Wandro