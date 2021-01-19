 Nevada County Captures: Happy birthday! | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Happy birthday!

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Somebody had a birthday!
Submitted by Kathy Hillis
Live long and prosper California Newt.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Our 13 year old grand nephew, Alex, explaining Facebook to his best friend!
Submitted by Peggy and Jack Laird
Beautiful day for a walk at Yuba River State Park.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
How many finches can you find?
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Rough and Ready sunset, January 15.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Scotts Flat Lake is ready for more rain.
Submitted by Rick Paulson
San Francisco sunset.
Submitted by Marilyn Webb

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more