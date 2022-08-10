facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Greetings! | TheUnion.com
Greetings from the Netherlands.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Opening Ceremonies at the Nevada County Fair with The Union employees Michelle Kalos, Julia Stidham and Chad Wingo as well as Flo.
Submitted by Chad Wingo
Bernie and Lily kayaking in calm waters in the Sierra’s!
Submitted by Helen Boss
Marigolds are at full bloom and set-up has begun! It’s Fair Time!
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Our cat, Nebibi, honoring a WWII vet!
Submitted by Mike Fondiller
Lake Wildwood twins enjoying a lazy Sunday.
Submitted by Diane Davy
Is it one in 100,000, or just leucistic? Either way, a harbinger of good luck and rare opportunities! Photographed in Chicago Park.
Submitted by Tom Martella

 

