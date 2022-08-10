Nevada County Captures: Greetings!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Greetings from the Netherlands.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Opening Ceremonies at the Nevada County Fair with The Union employees Michelle Kalos, Julia Stidham and Chad Wingo as well as Flo.

Submitted by Chad Wingo

Bernie and Lily kayaking in calm waters in the Sierra’s!

Submitted by Helen Boss

Marigolds are at full bloom and set-up has begun! It’s Fair Time!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Our cat, Nebibi, honoring a WWII vet!

Submitted by Mike Fondiller

Lake Wildwood twins enjoying a lazy Sunday.

Submitted by Diane Davy