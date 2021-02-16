Nevada County Captures: Goodnight moon

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Goodnight moon.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

A Chickadee lands on granddaughter Wavorly's hand to get a snack at Chickadee Ridge Saturday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Exciting to see signs of spring with daffodils popping up!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Anyone home?

Submitted by Pierre Perreault

A view from the overlook of the Steep Hollow cross country ski trail system alongside State Highway 20 on Feb. 6, 2021. Spaulding Reservoir is seen in the middle ground while Old Man Mountain and the Grouse Ridge Area are seen in the background.

Submitted by Phil Horning