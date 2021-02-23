Nevada County Captures: Girl Scout cookies donated to healthcare workers

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Girl Scouts Elaine Luisetti and Avery Maier from Troop 512 distributed 400 boxes of donated Girl Scout cookies to healthcare workers at Sierra Nevada Memorial hospital this past week in appreciation for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submitted by Brian Evans

Frankie is sitting pretty at AnimalSave, waiting for a forever home.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

Around Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink

His name is "Gordo". We can all relate!

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Chicago Park sky.

Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Newly planted Primroses with rain jewels.

Submitted by Joanne Bolton