Nevada County Captures: Girl Scout cookies donated to healthcare workers

Girl Scouts Elaine Luisetti and Avery Maier from Troop 512 distributed 400 boxes of donated Girl Scout cookies to healthcare workers at Sierra Nevada Memorial hospital this past week in appreciation for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Brian Evans
Frankie is sitting pretty at AnimalSave, waiting for a forever home.
Submitted by Skip Pollard
Around Nevada County.
Submitted by Denise Fink
His name is "Gordo". We can all relate!
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Chicago Park sky.
Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers
Newly planted Primroses with rain jewels.
Submitted by Joanne Bolton
A survivor at the curb as seen off Sutton Way.
Submitted by Jeff Rogers

 

