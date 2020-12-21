Nevada County Captures: Ginger Loop

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Ginger Loop, Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Reindeer on Mill Street.

Submitted by June Anderson

Happy Holidays from Grass Valley Senior Apartments.

Submitted by R. Hill

AnimalSave's "Bacon" loves his belly rubbed and would love a good home for Christmas.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

A beautiful afternoon on the Litton Trail after the storm.

Submitted by Alan Cary