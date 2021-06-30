Nevada County Captures: Getting a drink

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Hummie and family enjoying some water in Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Life imitates art.

Submitted by Jeff Corbett

Getting splashed in triple digits temperatures at Lake Englebright.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

I captured about 100 pics of this beautiful river otter in my pond about three miles from downtown. She had visited four years ago with her male partner and teen. This time she was alone, stayed for about 4 hours and was very photogenic!

Submitted by Bryce Cunningham

Sweet pink Cala Lillies.

Submitted by Cynthia Van Kleeck

SPD’s new self-powered carts?

Submitted by June Anderson