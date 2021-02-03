Nevada County Captures: Foresthill Bridge

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Foresthill Bridge, February 2, 2021.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Cupid is hanging out at AnimalSave hoping for a Valentine's Day home.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

Never know what you will find at the sanctuary.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Sunset on Groundhog Day.

Submitted by Charlotte Painter

Grass Valley winter.

Submitted by Robert Gutierrez