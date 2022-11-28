facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: First Cornish Christmas of the year | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: First Cornish Christmas of the year

Rainbow Bridge and Donner Lake.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Cornish Christmas: The cast of characters get their marching orders from the town crier, Paul Haas.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
As usual, the living Christmas tree and toy soldier give Friday night's Cornish Christmas in Grass Valley a boost of holiday spirit.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Noah Halton with this year's spectacular Snow Queen.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
One of the CHP horses gets a well-deserved face petting.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
