Nevada County Captures: Fire in Nevada City Wednesday

Nevada City fire Wednesday.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Here's to our firemen Wednesday morning putting out the fire on Broad Street! Water is pouring in on three sides.

Submitted by Steve Benoit

Firemen bring more water to the fire trucks. Snaking up Broad Street.

Submitted by Steve Benoit

Splish splash I was taking a bath...

Submitted by Denise Fink

Little snowgirl.

Submitted by S. Burke

Oliver enjoying fresh snow fall Monday at Empire Mine. Submitted by Sandra Boyd



Pudders is sittin' pretty at AnimalSave while waiting for a forever home.

Submitted by Skip Pollard