Nevada County Captures: Fighting fires

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Dropping water on the Dobbins fire (Frenchtown Fire) Tuesday afternoon.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Jack Papathakis with Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service at Lake Oroville July 3, 2021.

Submitted by John Peplowski

Jack Papathakis, grandson of John Peplowski, with his first wild boar on May 30, 2021.

Submitted by John Peplowski

GiGi the Goose reflects on a beautiful morning.

Submitted by W.C. Silvey

Feeding time Mom.

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

Bicycling along the South Yuba along Highway 40 to Donner Summit.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Heat wave temps in the shade!

Submitted by Richard Hill