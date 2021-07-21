 Nevada County Captures: Fighting fires | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Fighting fires

Dropping water on the Dobbins fire (Frenchtown Fire) Tuesday afternoon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Jack Papathakis with Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service at Lake Oroville July 3, 2021.
Submitted by John Peplowski
Jack Papathakis, grandson of John Peplowski, with his first wild boar on May 30, 2021.
Submitted by John Peplowski
GiGi the Goose reflects on a beautiful morning.
Submitted by W.C. Silvey
Feeding time Mom.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
Bicycling along the South Yuba along Highway 40 to Donner Summit.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Heat wave temps in the shade!
Submitted by Richard Hill
West view on Northview.
Submitted by Denis Drew

