Nevada County Captures: Farmers Market

Farmers Market in Nevada City.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

A rare sight on Mill Street — a magnificent Irish Wolfhound.

Submitted by June Anderson

Mourning Dove content on her nest.

Submitted by Laura Bigham

Baby turkeys in my driveway.

Submitted by Ruth Goodin

We would like to give a big thanks to Owens Estate and Wealth Strategies Group for their amazing contribution to combating hunger in Nevada County in partnership with IFM. On April 24 they held their annual Community Shred Day in their parking lot. IFM staff was on hand to collect donations and in under three hours we were able to raise approximately $8K. Owen's provided the trucks and staffing, in addition to their own donation of $500 for a total of $13,335 in contributions!

Submitted by Ben Higbie