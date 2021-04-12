 Nevada County Captures: Eye candy | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Eye candy

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Eye candy.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
Charlie Price playing at the Wolf Creek Saturday Market.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Mother Nature's art work.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
The Tuesday, Friday, Sunday hiking group enjoying Pioneer Trail.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Three day old Goslings at our pond in Rough and Ready.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Porter waiting for his owners vaccination at Dokimos Pharmacy in Nevada City.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Tiger Swallowtail on a lilac bush.
Submitted by Susan Patton
Surprise in the parking lot.
Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more