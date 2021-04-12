Nevada County Captures: Eye candy

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Eye candy.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

Charlie Price playing at the Wolf Creek Saturday Market.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Mother Nature's art work.

Submitted by Diane Mercer

The Tuesday, Friday, Sunday hiking group enjoying Pioneer Trail.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Three day old Goslings at our pond in Rough and Ready.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Porter waiting for his owners vaccination at Dokimos Pharmacy in Nevada City.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Tiger Swallowtail on a lilac bush.

Submitted by Susan Patton