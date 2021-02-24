 Nevada County Captures: Enjoying the sunset at the river | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Enjoying the sunset at the river

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Enjoying the sunset at South Fork.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Beautiful day at Sugarbowl with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Submitted by Alan Cary
The moon on Tuesday.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
A bit of local history on the San Juan Ridge.
Submitted by June Anderson
Our calico cat "Secondo" finds the first buttercup of the season!
Submitted by Ken Hardin
Daffodils in downtown Nevada City.
Submitted by Linda Chaplin

 

