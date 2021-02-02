Nevada County Captures: Enjoying the snow

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Enjoying the snow at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Black history at Bitney Prep.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

A winter night sky in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Steve O’Sullivan

Spring blossoms or raindrops?

Submitted by June Anderson

One gigantic old oak.

Submitted by Jim Knott

Rainbow over Rough and Ready.

Submitted by Gloria Molin