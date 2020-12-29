Nevada County Captures: Dramatic skies

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Dramatic skies looking towards Colfax from Grass Valley.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

Drone shot of Nevada City from the south side of Deer Creek.

Submitted by B. Douglas Jensen

Let us be thankful!

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Wild forest mushrooms at the base of a large oak tree.

Submitted by Ruth Hottel

Nutty and family celebrating Christmas.

Submitted by Denise Fink