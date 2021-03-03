Nevada County Captures: Diving for seeds

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Diving for sunflower seeds.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Joe Hutton fishing in Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Loretta Monteforte

Dan and Atti King watch Nevada City Fire Department's training day.

Submitted by Scott Beesley

Early plum blossoms in morning light...spring is on the way!

Submitted by Brad Oliver