Nevada County Captures: Disc golf

Annual post egg hunt disc golf game returns.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Fred is hanging around AnimalSave waiting to be adopted.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

"Poetree" at the Library: Take a dangling poem to celebrate Poetry Month in April.

Submitted by Linda Chaplin

Porter "lioning" around waiting for his owner who is volunteering at Dokimos Vaccination clinic.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Tulip garden in Nevada City.

Submitted by Jim Bewley