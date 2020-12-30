Nevada County Captures: December sunset

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A photo of the sunset, taken just below the Highway 20 bridge on Christmas Eve while fly fishing.

Submitted by Christopher Dort

Flooded rice fields.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Critter tracks on fresh snow at Donner Summit.

Submitted by Tom Dykstra

Deer.

Submitted by Charlotte Painter

Empire Mine volunteer blacksmith Paul Drake shows visitors the workshop.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis