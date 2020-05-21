Nevada County Captures: Close up
HOW ARE YOU SHELTERING?
Share how you are more or less happily hunkering down during this historic time. Anything that will bring a smile, give a tip, show how you and yours are handling this socially distant time in all our lives. Looking for a lost pet, captured the perfect sunset, had a proud moment? Please share with the community.
Submit your images by email to photos@theunion.com or post through social media by using #NevadaCountyCaptures. Also, check out our Instagram page and tag us @theunionnews!
And be sure to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thanks!
