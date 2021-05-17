 Nevada County Captures: Celebrating first hike in over a year | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Celebrating first hike in over a year

Our beautiful Foothills.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
A hollow, mesmerizing log in the fire pit.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
First hike after one and a half years with the German-American Hiking Club at Bullards Bar Reservoir on May 13. Club members celebrate the occasion with coffee and a kuchen (cake).
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Beautiful blue Bullards Bar Reservoir, although the water level is low.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Red boat at entrance where the Bear River empties into Rollins Lake.
Submitted by Elany Prusa

A visitor smells the rose.
Submitted by David Bard

