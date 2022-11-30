facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Beautiful Nevada County | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Beautiful Nevada County

Sutter Buttes at sunset.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Thanksgiving Vegan Pot Luck at the Seaman’s Lodge at Pioneer Park on Thanksgiving Day.
Submitted by Len Jasuinas
Beautiful Nevada County.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Emerald Pools Reflection — the final hike off Highway 20 with the German American Hiking group taken on Oct. 27 of this year.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
A fall evening.
Submitted by Ayrton Swasey
Birds of a feather flock together…by the Pine Street Bridge.
Submitted by Ginny Knott
Got your ducks in a row? Wood on!
Submitted by Michael Rugge

 

