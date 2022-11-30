Nevada County Captures: Beautiful Nevada County

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Sutter Buttes at sunset.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Thanksgiving Vegan Pot Luck at the Seaman’s Lodge at Pioneer Park on Thanksgiving Day.

Submitted by Len Jasuinas

Beautiful Nevada County.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Emerald Pools Reflection — the final hike off Highway 20 with the German American Hiking group taken on Oct. 27 of this year.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

A fall evening.

Submitted by Ayrton Swasey

Birds of a feather flock together…by the Pine Street Bridge.

Submitted by Ginny Knott