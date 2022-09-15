Nevada County Captures: Beautiful evening kayaking

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Beautiful evening kayaking in Lake Wildwood.

Submitted by Sue Boyles

Red sun, blue skies on Mill Street in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Our beautiful town under a blanket of smoke.

Submitted by Paul King

Finally caught the varmint that's been taking the bird seed!

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Just enjoying the day in Penn Valley.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian