Nevada County Captures: Beale Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon

Beale Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Helicopters fighting the fire next to Beale Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Hundreds of acres burned in the Beale Air Force Base area.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Tom and his brood.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

Protective mom — once she knew I was there, she stared me down until I left.

Submitted by Sue Boyles

Amaryllis blooms for a second time at a garden in Rough and Ready.

Submitted by Elany Prusa