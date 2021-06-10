 Nevada County Captures: Beale Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Beale Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beale Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Helicopters fighting the fire next to Beale Air Force Base on Tuesday.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Hundreds of acres burned in the Beale Air Force Base area.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Tom and his brood.
Submitted by Bill Ososki
Protective mom — once she knew I was there, she stared me down until I left.
Submitted by Sue Boyles
Amaryllis blooms for a second time at a garden in Rough and Ready.
Submitted by Elany Prusa
Hiking the High Sierra, Heart Lake.
Submitted by Linda Chaplin

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more