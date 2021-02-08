Nevada County Captures: Backyard beauty

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Backyard snow beauty.

Submitted by Darrell Berkheimer

Confused camellia gets a taste of reality.

Submitted by Joanne Bolton

Snow day on Banner.

Submitted by Perry Blake

Sparrows convention!

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

The turkey parade has started!

Submitted by Rick Sweringen

Flowering Kale showing off its cheery bloom in alley off Mill Street.

Submitted by Leonard Rasmussen