Nevada County Captures: Auburn Courthouse

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Auburn Courthouse.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Hiking in the Spenceville Wildlife Area on a warm spring day.

Submitted by June Anderson

Daffodils at Empire Mine.

Submitted by Kelly Davis

Drying his wings.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Great Blue Heron on Woodruff Lane off Highway 20 on February 19.

Submitted by Elany Prusa