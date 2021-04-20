Nevada County Captures: Aria goes for a hike

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Anonymous young lady takes Aria the Lizard hiking on Buttermilk Trail.

Submitted by Fred Claessens

Tavish Dungan, 14, has been chosen by Interlochen Fine Arts Academy in Traverse City, Michigan as a Freshman for this coming school year. He will be in the Drama Department and major in Theater Arts. His parents are Tod and Genevieve Dungan of Nevada City.

Submitted by Genevieve Dungan

As spring unfolds here in Grass Valley, the Hummingbirds have returned to feast on the blossoms in our gardens. Welcome back!

Submitted by Cheryl Gibbs

Waterfall at the Fairy (Beale) Falls trail.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers

Spiderweb catching a sunbeam just right.

Submitted by Dave Hershberger