Nevada County Captures: American hero

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Lou Conter, 99-year-old USS Arizona Pearl Harbor survivor, holds a book signing at Paulette's Country Kitchen in Grass Valley on Saturday, Feb. 20,, 2021.
Submitted by Suzanne Freschi
Friday night’s rain brought beautiful reflections this morning in downtown Grass Valley.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Mr. Squirrel figured out how to raid the bird feeder.
Submitted by Carole McMurray
Clouds above Nevada County.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Valentine's Day kiss.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Western skink sighting after the recent snow melted.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Signs of early spring at Lake Wildwood.
Submitted by Mark Wandro

