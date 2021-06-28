 Nevada County Captures: A posing fox | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: A posing fox

Grey fox poses for a portrait.
Submitted by Mike Oitzman
Granddaughter visits with grandparents.
Photo submitted by Gerry Cosby
Strawberry moon on Tuesday.
Photo submitted by Annita Kasparian
Brighton Street beauties.
Photo submitted by Sue Clark
Sunset from Morgan Ranch.
Photo submitted by Carole Schreier
Fishing lesson success!
Photo submitted by Alan Cary
Hopeful message on a parked car.
Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox

Support Local Journalism

