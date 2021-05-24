 Nevada County Captures: A peaceful moment | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: A peaceful moment

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A peaceful moment on Deer Creek next to Pioneer Park.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
A dusting on the Spaulding Lake Trail.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Poppy and Bubba eating the fresh grape leaves in Pioneer Park.
Submitted by Kathy Hillis
This is my mom's (Connie Watson) gorgeous Amaryllis plant. It gets so many blooms and people just have a fit over it.
Submitted by Stacy Watson
What are you looking at?
Submitted by David Massey
Cafe Red Bird of Paradise open for Hummingbirds. No social distancing required.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Red Formal Decorative Dahlia.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
A peaceful weekend at Englebright reservoir.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more