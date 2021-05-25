 Nevada County Captures: A glowing evening | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: A glowing evening

Community Community |

--

A glowing evening from Morgan Ranch.
Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer
Spending the day at Scott’s Flat Lake.
Submitted by Jennifer Perches
After the Thursday rain.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Outside an animal shelter along Wolf Creek Trail.
Submitted by Dennis Babson
Quail watching over his mate as she dines.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Mother Nature's decorations at the cemetery for Memorial Day.
Submitted by Diane Mercer
We've been seeing and hearing these guys around our neighborhood near Nevada City. They are making a clicking/buzzing sound in the trees. There's been some mention of the 17 year locusts emerging around the country lately and these are related to the bigger versions back east.
Submitted by Brad Oliver

 

